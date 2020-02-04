Tuesday, February 4, 2020  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Indian firing injures four civilians along LoC: ISPR

Posted: Feb 4, 2020
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Four civilians were injured in Leepa Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a ceasefire violation by Indian troops across the Line of Control on Tuesday.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along LoC in Leepa valley, deliberately targeting civilian population,” read a statement issued by the ISPR Tuesday night.

The military’s media wing said the injured included two women, a child and man.

Pakistan has condemned the latest unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

A senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission has been summoned by the Foreign Office to register its strong protest over the ceasefire violations.

The FO said Indian forces along the LoC and working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

