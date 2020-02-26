‘Incestuous’ maternal uncle accused of abusing, blackmailing niece

A man accused of selling compromising images and videos of his niece is also being investigated for having an incestuous relationship with her, according to an investigation of the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A complaint has been filed by her mother, Salma Khatoon, who is in her late forties and has four children. (All names have been changed in this story). She told the FIA that her eldest daughter’s husband Mehmood had shared with her obscene photos of her youngest daughter, 22-year-old GD. “He claimed that he had bought these images from GD’s uncle, Salma’s 24-year-old brother FC,” she told the investigation officer, Sabeen Ghauri.

“It is a complicated case. The complainant (Salma Khatoon) didn’t know who to trust. She was also concerned about her eldest daughter and didn’t want to disrupt her life and marriage without solid evidence as she initially believed that her son-in-law was making it all up,” the investigation officer told Samaa Digital.

Salma Khatoon hails from Lahore and moved to Karachi after she got married around two decades or so years ago. Her youngest brother, FC, had been living with her since childhood and she had raised him like a son along with her three daughters and one son.

A few months ago, Salma Khatoon decided to send FC back to her ancestral home in Lahore after finding out that he was stealing money and valuables from the house to pay for his drug habit. They live in the congested, lower middle-class neighborhood of Liaquatabad and Salma was worried about FC being a bad influence on her 20-year-old son.

Apparently, to avenge this slight and to finance his drug habit, FC offered explicit images and videos to Mehmood, who is married to Salma’s eldest daughter, for Rs50,000. The transaction took place in a hotel room in Lahore, while Mehmood was in the city on business. Concerned as he was by this offer, Mehmood videotaped the encounter.

According his statement to the FIA, Mehmood said he decided to pay the amount as he was concerned that FC had obscene images of his wife, Salma’s eldest daughter, only to find out that they were of the youngest daughter. Later, he showed and shared the images and videos with his mother-in-law in good faith, it stated.

“GD was so scared of her mother and other family members that she initially claimed that she herself made the photos, including nudes, and videos, in the privacy of her bathroom and it was for her own consumption,” said IO Ghauri. “At first, GD insisted that her maternal uncle FC checked her cell phone without her consent and that is how he had acquired access to the material.”

But when the investigation officer interviewed GD a different picture emerged. “With her mother not present, GD was forthcoming. She said that she had sexual relations with her uncle since they were minors. She said FC, who is two years older, used to beat her and took her photos and videos without her consent,” said the officer.

The FIA has registered a case against FC and the other accused, Salma Khatoon’s son-in-law, and legal proceedings are under way to arrest FC.