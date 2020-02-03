Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Imran Khan departs for Malaysia on a two-day visit

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
PM Imran Khan departs for Malaysia on a two-day visit

File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on Monday morning for a two-day visit to Malaysia.

He is visiting the country on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed.

The premier is accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, trade adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior government officials.

PM Khan and PM Mohamed are expected to sign important agreements.

During his visit, PM Khan will also address an event organised by Malaysian think-tank Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

This is the PM Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since he became prime minister in August 2018.

Last December, he didn’t attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit despite initially accepting the invitation, after Saudi Arabia expressed its reservations over the meetings.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Malaysia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.