Illegal Karachi residential project demolition will take three more days

The demolition of an illegal residential building, the Royal Park Residency, is continuing for the last two days.

It started Monday evening.

The Royal Park Residency is a six-story building constructed on amenity plot number 333 on Main Rashid Minhas Road adjacent to Aladdin Park in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block No 11.

On February 21, a three-member bench headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, in its interim order, directed the Karachi commissioner to clear encroachment from amenity plots.

The apex court said that the Sindh government’s revenue department illegally sold two acres of amenity land near Aladdin Park for the purpose of construction of a residential-commercial multi-storied building on Rashid Minhas Road.

It observed that all documents relating to the transfer of land, lease and allotment were fake and must be cancelled.

The Karachi commissioner was told to submit a report about the allotments and the present status of land in Karachi.

The Royal Park Residency project stretched over two acres of land. The Board of Revenue allotted two acres each to the China Builders, Mustafa Company and Combined Builders. Construction started in 2014.

Jamal Qureshi, who is heading the demolition operation, told SAMAA Digital that the Royal Park Residency was a 16-storey residential project in which the builder erected an eight-storey grey structure at the back side and two-storeys at the front.

He said it will take three more days to flatten the two-storey grey structure. The eight-storey structure will be demolished in the next phase.

There are a total 417 luxury apartments each with five rooms in the project. The cost of one unit was Rs8.7million and all apartments were booked in 2014.

The allotees were also present during the demolition operation.

They demanded strict legal action against the Sindh Building Control Authority officers who were involved in issuing the building plan approval of the amenity plot.

They want their investment money returned from the builders.

SBCA Additional Director-General Ashkar Dawar told SAMAA Digital that the Board of Revenue treated and declared the land as a “commercial plot” and allotted it to the builders in the commercial category.

The Master Plan Group of Offices then approved the layout and sent it to SBCA for approval, Dawar confirmed.

The SBCA additional director-general said that the plan was approved in the 2012-13 period during the tenure of former SBCA Director-General Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka.