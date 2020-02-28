Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
IHC tells parents of Wuhan students to approach PM’s assistants

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed disappointment over the attitude of the health ministry and federal government towards the parents of students stuck in China amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

During the hearing, the lawyers for the parents said that the government has failed to meet their demands and they are not being given any information about the steps taken by the government to protect the students in Wuhan.

Currently, there are over 500 Pakistani nationals, mostly students, living in China’s Wuhan city — the epicentre of the coronavirus.

Justice Minallah told the parents to contact Zulfi Bukhari, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assistant on overseas Pakistanis, and Dr Zafar Miza, the special assistant to PM on health.

The judge remarked that federal ministers could be sent to Wuhan to meet the students if the government is not listening to the parents.

