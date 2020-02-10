‘If I resign, govt will appoint administrator to run KMC’

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar says if he resigns, the Sindh government would appoint an administrator, a government bureaucrat, as the mayor.

He said that he raised his voice over the non-availability of his due power and rights.

Akhtar was speaking at a Hajj-balloting ceremony of the KMC officials held on Monday at the Old KMC Building.

The KMC administration has decided to allow 16 employees to perform Hajj this year. Out of them, 11 would be grade 1-15 and five from Grade 16 onwards. KMC will pay for the pilgrimage.

Akhtar said that the Supreme Court has endorsed his point regarding the non-availability of powers to the third tier of government and asked the Sindh government to empower the KMC with its due rights and powers.

“It is our victory that the Sindh government is thinking of transferring powers to the third tier of government,” the Karachi mayor said.

He said that the KMC is also planning to make arrangements to send the Karachi Press Club members on Umrah.