Homeless shelter in Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house shut down

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house is no longer a homeless shelter.

The 4 kanal 17 marla house in Gulberg was converted into a homeless shelter on Sunday by the government. However, Dar, a former finance minister who is currently in London, petitioned the Lahore High Court against it on Monday.

The house was seized by NAB after Dar failed to appear in court for months in the assets beyond known means of income case against him.

By Wednesday morning, the board advertising the house as a homeless shelter had been removed. The provincial government says it is setting up containers in the park in front of Dar’s house as a temporary shelter.

In his petition, filed by his wife Tabassum, he said by converting the house into a shelter, the government had gone against an Islamabad High Court order staying the conversion. He had petitioned the court against the auction of his house. The Lahore High Court then issued a stay order halting the conversion.

Dar had announced in a video posted on the PML-N’s official Twitter account that he would be challenging the conversion of his house into a homeless shelter.

He also rubbished claims of hiding his assets, saying that he had 30 years of tax returns with him.

Ishaq Dar Lahore
 
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn't be given to children below six years'
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
 
 
 
 
 
