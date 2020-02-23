Highest number of cybercrime cases reported in Lahore: FIA report

Lahore has reported a total of 3,442 cybercrime cases ever since the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Bill, 2016 was passed. This is the highest number in the country, according to a report by the Federal Investigation Agency.

Pakistan has reported a total of 11,000 cases of cybercrime in the last three years. Of these, only 436 cases were solved. More than 793 cases have been adjourned.

“Rawalpindi ranks the second with 1,228 cases after Lahore,” the report stated. “Peshawar, on the other hand, reported 1,188 cases,” it said.

Only 147 cases in Lahore were solved, according to the report. Fifty-nine perpetrators were arrested in Rawalpindi and Peshawar declared the final verdict in 42 cases.

“One of the biggest reasons why these cases did not reach their climax was because of lack of evidence,” explained FIA Prosecutor Hina Noman. “Secondly, by the time forensic reports come, the complaint usually agrees to a compromise,” she said.

The prosecutor said that the compromises usually take place as complainants are pressured. “These people already are traumatised because of which it’s easy to pressure them,” she added.

In Karachi, 174 out of 1,174 were solved and only 27 suspects were sent to jail. Gujranwala reported 1,003 cases, Faisalabad got 926 complaints, 396 cases were registered in Quetta and the capital reported 244 cases.

No cases of cybercrime were reported in Gilgit Baltistan, the report added.