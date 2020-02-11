Hamza Shahbaz’s bail petition dismissed in money laundering case

The Lahore High Court dismissed on Tuesday afternoon the bail petition of PML-N leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case.

The court asked about the whereabouts of Hamza’s brother, Salman Shahbaz, and NAB prosecutor said that Salman is absconding in the case.

On February 6, Hamza was granted bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, in which he and his father Shehbaz Sharif, the then Punjab chief minister, are accused of making a drain in Chiniot which benefitted the sugar mill.

He, however, wasn’t released because he didn’t have bail in the money laundering case.