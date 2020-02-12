Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Hafiz Saeed gets five years and six months in jail

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Hafiz Saeed gets five years and six months in jail

Photo: file

A Lahore anti-terrorism court has sent Jamaat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed to jail after convicting him in illegal funding and encroachment cases.

He has been handed five years and six months in jail in both cases. The sentences will, however, run concurrently.

The Counter-Terrorism Department has filed cases against him under sections 11F (5) (6), which deals with collecting funds for proscribed organisation, 11H(2), convicted of inviting others to provide money, property for terrorist activities, 11I (use and possession), 11J (funding arrangements) and 11N (punishment for 11H and K) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

He has been sent to jail for six months under Section 11-F (2) of the ATA and a fine of Rs5,000 has been imposed too. He will have to spend 10 more days in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

Saeed has been given five years in prison under Section 11N. A fine of Rs10,000 has been imposed too.

He was arrested on July 17, 2019. The CTD has registered cases against banned organisations and NGOs in Lahore, Multan, and Gujranwala.

Saeed has also been accused by India of being involved in the Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008 in which more than 160 people were killed. However, New Delhi has failed to provide any evidence to Pakistan in this regard.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hafiz Saeed Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
India uses disputed law to extend detention of ex-Kashmir CMs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.