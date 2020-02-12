Hafiz Saeed gets five years and six months in jail

A Lahore anti-terrorism court has sent Jamaat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed to jail after convicting him in illegal funding and encroachment cases.

He has been handed five years and six months in jail in both cases. The sentences will, however, run concurrently.

The Counter-Terrorism Department has filed cases against him under sections 11F (5) (6), which deals with collecting funds for proscribed organisation, 11H(2), convicted of inviting others to provide money, property for terrorist activities, 11I (use and possession), 11J (funding arrangements) and 11N (punishment for 11H and K) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

He has been sent to jail for six months under Section 11-F (2) of the ATA and a fine of Rs5,000 has been imposed too. He will have to spend 10 more days in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

Saeed has been given five years in prison under Section 11N. A fine of Rs10,000 has been imposed too.

He was arrested on July 17, 2019. The CTD has registered cases against banned organisations and NGOs in Lahore, Multan, and Gujranwala.

Saeed has also been accused by India of being involved in the Mumbai attacks on November 26, 2008 in which more than 160 people were killed. However, New Delhi has failed to provide any evidence to Pakistan in this regard.