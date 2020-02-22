Gujranwala walls painted to reflect Pakistani culture

It's part of Punjab govt's Clean and Green programme

Walls along Gujranwala’s main roads have been painted to tell Pakistan’s story. Artists have painted Quaid’s Mausoleum, Faisal Mosque, Faisalabad’s Ghanta Ghar, wrestling pits of Punjab on them, among other things.

The initiative has been taken as part of the Punjab government’s Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

“We wanted the walls to reflect Pakistan’s beauty and culture,” an artist told SAMAA TV. The idea is to give people a glimpse of the country as soon as they see these walls, he added.

Many people come every day to click pictures of the walls.

“We really like this change,” said a Gujranwala resident. We hope the government takes on more such projects. “Looking at these walls, it looks like the government is trying to develop the city,” he added.