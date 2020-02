A man was killed and his wife was injured after men broke into their house and opened fire at them in Gujranwala’s Ladhay Wala on Sunday.

A rescue team was immediately called and the woman was shifted to Civil Hospital. She is in a critical condition, according to doctors.

“The couple was shot in a case of personal enmity,” a police officer said. Further investigations are under way.

The police are on the lookout for the suspects.