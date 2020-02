Four people were arrested on Saturday on charges of robbing houses of different people in Karachi’s Defence with the help of maids working there.

The suspects include a maid, a guard Ismail and two men named Mushtaq and Jamal Shah.

The South SSP said that they have seized furniture and electronics worth Rs10 million from the suspects.

Another group member managed to escape.

A case has been registered against them for robbery and illegal possession of weapons.