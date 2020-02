He left his wedding to attend the protest

A groom left his wedding function to join a protest against a prolonged power outage in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

A 20-hour power outage in Gulshan's Block 13-D irritated residents, who took to the streets to protest.

K-Electric had said it was shutting off power in the area for maintenance. However, shortly after the residents began their protest, power was restored.