Govt will give free cows, goats, rickshaws to fight poverty

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan’s government is planning to distribute goats, cows, rickshaws, carts, and shops for free to the poor to fight poverty.

The initiative has been taken under the Ehsaas programme, a government project to alleviate poverty in Pakistan.

Dr Sania Nishtar, the head of the BISP and the prime minister’s special assistant on social protection and poverty alleviation, made the announcement in Islamabad on Tuesday.

She said the government will distribute assets to the poor for free.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Ehsaas Asset Scheme on February 21 in Punjab.

The first phase of the programme will cover 375 of the country’s underdeveloped union councils. Nishtar said it will benefit around 175,000 families.

She said Rs15 billion will be distributed in 23 districts. She explained that Rs60,000 worth of assets will be provided per family. Around 60% of women and 30% of youth will benefit from this asset programme, she said, adding that it will also offer them training.

People will be selected on the basis of the Ehsaas programme’s poverty survey. The project includes 10 districts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three from Punjab, seven from Sindh and three from Balochistan.

Nishtar said the idea is to help the poorest of the poor and provide employment opportunities to the unemployed.

