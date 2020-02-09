Govt to reduce food prices, promises PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government will announce on Tuesday measures to reduce the prices of basic food items.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, the premier said he understand the difficulties people are going through because of inflation.

I understand the difficulties ordinary people incl salaried class are confronting & have decided, come what may, my govt will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in Cabinet on Tuesday. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 9, 2020

The measures he spoke about will be decided during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He also said that the government is investigating the sugar and flour price hikes.

At the same time all the relevant govt Agencies have begun doing an in-depth probe into the flour & sugar price hikes. The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable & penalised. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 9, 2020

Inflation in Pakistan climbed to 14.6% in January, a 12-year high. This, coupled with the sugar and flour price hikes and higher tariffs on imported goods, has left consumers worried over how to make ends meet.