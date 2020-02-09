Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Govt to reduce food prices, promises PM Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government will announce on Tuesday measures to reduce the prices of basic food items.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, the premier said he understand the difficulties people are going through because of inflation.

The measures he spoke about will be decided during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He also said that the government is investigating the sugar and flour price hikes.

Inflation in Pakistan climbed to 14.6% in January, a 12-year high. This, coupled with the sugar and flour price hikes and higher tariffs on imported goods, has left consumers worried over how to make ends meet.

