Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Govt to file treason case against Fazlur Rehman: PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

The government is going to file a case against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman under Article 6 (treason) of the Constitution, Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed to a group of journalists on Friday.

He said he has admitted to having an agenda behind unseating the government, he said, which is tantamount to conspiring against the State.

PM Khan also said that he has received the report on the wheat and sugar crises and contrary to rumors, Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar’s names are not mentioned in the report.

There are some flaws in the report, he said, adding that it will be sent for inquiry again. This report will be presented before the public.

Regarding the issues with political allies, he said the issues have been allayed. There are no issues now, he said.

He did, however, admit to there being parallel groups within the PTI but challenged the journalists to show him a party in the world without such groups. The opposition, for example, has many groups, he said.

Converting Ishaq Dar’s house into a homeless shelter was my job, but now that the court has issued a stay order, I can’t do anything, he said.

PM Khan also said that he was calling an emergency price control meeting next week with all stakeholders. Electricity and gas prices are also very worrisome for the government, he said, blaming them on past corruption.

He said he has the army’s support because it knows he is working hard and not corrupt. In the past, relations weren’t very good because the ISI and MI and proof of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s corruption, he said, adding that the two then wanted to stir up fights with the military to cover it up.

