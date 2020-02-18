Govt seizes sugar worth Rs125,000 from Faisalabad warehouse

The Punjab government seized sugar worth Rs125,000 from a warehouse in Faisalabad’s Kokian Wala on Tuesday.

The government is cracking down on warehouses across Faisalabad in wake of increasing cases of sugar hoarding by sellers.

According to Saddar assistant commissioner, the government wants to ensure that sugar is being sold at the prices that they have set. Sellers have been selling the commodity at higher prices.

Dealers, on the other hand, have claimed that they were not stocking sugar, rather they have been selling it at a loss.

In the past 15 days, sacks of sugar worth Rs1.5 million have been impounded by the government officers. Sacks of lentils worth Rs95,000 have also been seized.