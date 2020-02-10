Govt, PML-Q ‘united under PM Khan’s leadership’

The government and its ally, PML-Q, are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two parties resolved their differences and announced that they are on the same page in a joint press conference in Lahore on Monday.

Pervez Khattak, the federal minister for defence, said that they have held several meetings with PML-Q leaders. “There were small issues but people created such a big fuss about everything,” he remarked. We were, are and will always be allies, he said. “We have assured each other that we will solve our problems together.”

Our allies are not leaving us, Khattak added. “The MQM and BAP haven’t left us either.”

Some people tried to create differences between us and our allies, but their plans will never succeed, he said.

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that they will contest the next election with PTI. “We are all united under PM Khan’s leadership”.

We have agreed to work together to improve the system, Elahi added.

A PTI delegation comprising Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khattak, Asad Umar and Shafqat Mahmood held talks with PML-Q leaders, including Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Kamil Ali.

The two decided to work together after the PTI assured the PML-Q that their development funds will be released soon, sources told SAMAA TV.

The meeting on the funds will be held in Islamabad in the next two days.

They also agreed that PML-Q federal ministers will be able to take decisions for their ministries without any interference.