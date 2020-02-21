Govt asks court for three-week adjournment in Justice Isa hearing

The federal government has asked the Supreme Court to adjourn the Justice Qazi Faez Isa hearing for three weeks.

The additional attorney-general submitted a formal request for the case to be adjourned on Friday.

The government wishes to appoint a new attorney-general, the petition said, adding that the new attorney-general will need time to prepare for the case.

Former attorney-general Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned on Thursday after comments he made in the case. The top court expressed its extreme displeasure about his remarks.

Khan apologised and submitted his resignation.

Justice Isa, a Supreme Court judge, had a presidential reference filed against him in an assets case.