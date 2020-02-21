Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Govt asks court for three-week adjournment in Justice Isa hearing

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Govt asks court for three-week adjournment in Justice Isa hearing

Photo: File

The federal government has asked the Supreme Court to adjourn the Justice Qazi Faez Isa hearing for three weeks.

The additional attorney-general submitted a formal request for the case to be adjourned on Friday.

The government wishes to appoint a new attorney-general, the petition said, adding that the new attorney-general will need time to prepare for the case.

Former attorney-general Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned on Thursday after comments he made in the case. The top court expressed its extreme displeasure about his remarks.

Khan apologised and submitted his resignation.

Justice Isa, a Supreme Court judge, had a presidential reference filed against him in an assets case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Justice Qazi Faez Isa Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.