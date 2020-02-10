Govt announces ration cards, Rs15b Utility Stores package

The government is going to give the Utility Stores Corporation a Rs15 billion package in a bid to make purchasing basic food items easier for people.

Under this scheme, special ration cards will also be given through the BISP. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the project his initial approval.

The Utility Stores will also get an increased supply of basic commodities. Subsidies on flour, sugar, lentils, rice and ghee have also been announced for low-income families.

PM Khan said on Sunday that his government will announce on Tuesday measures to reduce the prices of basic food items. He said the announcement will be made after the cabinet meeting.

Inflation in Pakistan climbed to 14.6% in January, a 12-year high. This, coupled with the sugar and flour price hikes and higher tariffs on imported goods, has left consumers worried over how to make ends meet.