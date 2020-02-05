Wednesday, February 5, 2020  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Government bans export of protective equipment over coronavirus concerns

Posted: Feb 5, 2020
Posted: Feb 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The ministry of health has imposed a ban on the export of surgical masks, N-95 masks, goggles, disposable gloves, disposable gowns, tyvec suits, biohazard bags and air purifying respirators citing concerns of the spread of coronavirus in neighbouring China.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, all federal and provincial drug inspectors have been told to visit importers and distributors of this equipment to make sure the protective gear is not sent outside the country.

“You are required to ensure without fail that no one exports any such article out of the country,” the notification said. Strict action will be taken if importers are distributors are found exporting the coronavirus prevention equipment, it warned.

