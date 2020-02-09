Ghotki SHOs suspended for giving police escort to PPP leader

Three Ghotki SHOs have been suspended and two DSPs, Abdul Haq Bhutto and Izhar Lahori, asked to report to the DIG office for providing a police escort to former Sindh minister Jam Mehtab Dahar.

Dahar was escorted by 10 police vans recently. Show-cause notices were issued to all police officers after a video of the police escort went viral.

The officers were instructed to submit a reply on providing escort to Dahar. They were suspended for failing to provide a valid reason.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated too.

PTI’s Shaharyar Shar had defeated PPP’s Dahar, who has served as former Sindh education and literacy minister, during the election for PS-18 Ghotki in 2018.