Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Ghotki SHOs suspended for giving police escort to PPP leader

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Ghotki SHOs suspended for giving police escort to PPP leader

Photo: file

Three Ghotki SHOs have been suspended and two DSPs, Abdul Haq Bhutto and Izhar Lahori, asked to report to the DIG office for providing a police escort to former Sindh minister Jam Mehtab Dahar.

Dahar was escorted by 10 police vans recently. Show-cause notices were issued to all police officers after a video of the police escort went viral.

The officers were instructed to submit a reply on providing escort to Dahar. They were suspended for failing to provide a valid reason.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated too.

PTI’s Shaharyar Shar had defeated PPP’s Dahar, who has served as former Sindh education and literacy minister, during the election for PS-18 Ghotki in 2018.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Police PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Jam Mehtab Dahar, police negligence, political influence
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.