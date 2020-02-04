Garlic and ginger imported from China is getting more expensive

Garlic and ginger sold in Pakistani markets in Lahore is becoming more expensive.

They were being imported from China but trade had stopped in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The price [of garlic and ginger] has risen up to Rs400 per kilo,” said Saddam, a local merchant. “There’s a prediction it will rise to Rs1,000 per kilo if trade doesn’t resume.”

Our other supplier is Thailand but it can’t fulfil our requirements, he said, adding that Pakistan doesn’t cultivate ginger on its own.

Even when trade routes open, it will take around a month for prices to come down, he said.