Four Lahore labourers killed as marriage hall’s wall collapses

Four labourers were killed after the wall of an under-construction marriage hall collapsed in Lahore on Friday.

Two workers were also injured. They have been shifted to a hospital.

The incident took place in the Shafiqabad area. The wall collapsed when digging work was being carried out in the basement. Six labourers were working in the hall.

Eyewitnesses said that they heard screams when the wall collapsed.

A Rescue 1122 team reached the site and removed the rubble to pull out the labourers.

A rescue officer, Farooq, said that the wall collapsed because no protective measures were taken during the construction work.

Three of the deceased were identified as Khasarat Hayat, Abdul Rasheed and Abu Hurairah.