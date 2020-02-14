Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Four Lahore labourers killed as marriage hall’s wall collapses

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four Lahore labourers killed as marriage hall’s wall collapses

Four labourers were killed after the wall of an under-construction marriage hall collapsed in Lahore on Friday.

Two workers were also injured. They have been shifted to a hospital.

The incident took place in the Shafiqabad area. The wall collapsed when digging work was being carried out in the basement. Six labourers were working in the hall.

Eyewitnesses said that they heard screams when the wall collapsed.

A Rescue 1122 team reached the site and removed the rubble to pull out the labourers.

A rescue officer, Farooq, said that the wall collapsed because no protective measures were taken during the construction work.

Three of the deceased were identified as Khasarat Hayat, Abdul Rasheed and Abu Hurairah.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, wall collapse, labourers, Rescue 1122
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.