Four people were killed in a fire in Sukkur’s Gharibabad Thursday night.

The four-storey building caught fire due to a short circuit, believe rescue officials.

Of the four victims, two were children. Six people were injured in the blaze, three of whom are in critical condition. They were shifted to Gambat hospital.

The other three were taken to Civil Hospital.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue.

Five shops were also burnt in the fire.