Four Karachi students robbed in Korangi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
A private university van was robbed by suspects on Monday near Korangi’s Bhittai Colony in Karachi, according to the police.

“The men snatched mobile phones from four students,” a police officer said.

The people living in the area have complained that incidents like these are routine. “Snatching and robberies have become very common here,” a resident said. The men show their weapons and rob anyone they want to, he added.

The driver of the van has registered an FIR. The police are investigating the case and are on the lookout for the suspects.

