Four children were killed and 11 injured in a roof collapse in Charsadda on Tuesday.

The roof of a madrassa in the Shab Qadr tehsil collapsed. Residents said there were between 25 and 30 students in the room at the time.

After a three-hour rescue operation, four bodies were pulled out. Ten students were taken to the hospital.

Residents believe the roof collapsed because it wasn’t properly constructed.