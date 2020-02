Former MNA Jamshed Dasti has been arrested in Multan on charges of kidnapping an oil tanker driver and stealing oil.

Muzaffargarh police arrested the former lawmaker from Ghaus-e-Azam road on Thursday. A case against him was registered in December 2019.

Two former gunmen of Jamshed Dasti, a police guard and five other people were also nominated in the case.

According to reports, the police had registered a case against him under sections 395, 365, 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code.