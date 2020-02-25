Former Karachi mayor Niamatullah Khan dies at 89

Former Karachi mayor Niamatullah Khan has died at the age of 89 years.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Idara-e-Noor Haq on MA Jinnah Road at 1:30pm on Wednesday.

His children are not in Pakistan and the family is waiting for them to come back for their father’s funeral, said the Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement.

Khan, who has served as the JI chief, was the Nazim of the city from August 2001 to June 2005.

He was born in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on October 1, 1930. His father, Abdul Shakoor Khan, used to work for the Railways department while his mother, Bismillah Begum, was a housewife.

His father passed away in 1940 and the family moved to Karachi in 1947.

Khan went on to complete his double MA in journalism and Persian along with LLB. He even served as a stenographer for Jamshed Nusserwanjee Mehta, the first elected Karachi mayor.