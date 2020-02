Fog blanketed Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar early Wednesday morning. It was also reported in some areas of Karachi.

The flow of traffic was also affected in Karachi.

Visibility in Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar was reduced to zero.

Dense fog tripped more than 17 feeders at the Tando Allahyar Grid Power Station. Numerous feeders at grid stations in Chambar and Sultanabad also tripped.