FO asked to satisfy parents of Pakistani students in China

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court instructed on Friday the Foreign Office to satisfy parents of Pakistani students stuck in China due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Justice Athar Minallah, the chief justice of the IHC, told the Foreign Office to nominate a focal person to stay in touch with the parents.

Currently, there are over 500 Pakistani nationals, mostly students, living in China’s Wuhan city — the epicenter of coronavirus.

During the hearing on Friday, parents of these students informed the court that the government didn’t want to evacuate their children from the virus-hit Wuhan city.

A representative of the health ministry told the court that at least four Pakistani students were diagnosed with the virus and one of them had recovered completely. The health of the other three was improving, the official added.

Muddassir Tipu, the director general of the Foreign Office, told reporters outside the court that the government would take the “best possible decision” for the country and its students in China.

Tipu said they were in contact with the parents.

The death toll from China’s virus epidemic neared 1,400 on Friday with six medical workers among the victims, underscoring the country’s struggle to contain a deepening health crisis.

Nearly 64,000 people are now recorded as having fallen ill from the virus in China.

