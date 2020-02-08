Saturday, February 8, 2020  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Five steps to get your building plan approved in Sindh

Posted: Feb 8, 2020
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Getting a residential building plan approved may seem like a long and tedious process but it isn’t actually that difficult.

Here are the five steps you need to follow to get your residential building plan approved by the Sindh Building Control Authority.

These five steps can be used to construct houses on 399-square-yard and less plots.

Step 1: Get your plot’s forwarding letter e-verified via the SBCA’s Single Window Facility

Step 2: Get your plot’s documents and building plan approved via the Single Window Facility.

Step 3: Pay the scrutiny fee through a bank challan

Step 4: Verify the plot’s layout plan from the Single Window Facility

Step 5: You then need to get a final approval letter from the SBCA

SBCA Research Director Mushtaq Soomro told SAMAA Digital that this process takes just 15 days.

