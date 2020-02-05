Five Pakistani students diagnosed with coronavirus, confirms Chinese ambassador

Five Pakistani students have been diagnosed with coronavirus in China, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing confirmed on Wednesday.

“There are not four… five have been confirmed,” the Chinese ambassador told Independent Urdu. He, however, clarified that the affected students are not from Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak, but rather from Guangzhou.

“But before this illness, they visited Wuhan for some site seeing or something, so unfortunately they were affected,” Ambassador Jing said.

The Chinese ambassador said that the Pakistani students were immediately isolated and shifted to a hospital after they showed symptoms of coronavirus.

“The information I got yesterday is that their situation is improved… their health is progressing,” he said. “So don’t worry there won’t be any kind of bigger problem for them.”

Ambassador Jing said that the Chinese government is trying to control the spread of the virus outside China.

“So evacuation sometimes is risky. This is the scientific recommendation that for the safety and health it is better to stay where you are,” he added.

The confirmed toll in mainland China rose to 490 after hardest-hit Hubei province reported 65 more people had died — the biggest single-day tally since the first fatalities emerged last month.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency, several governments to institute travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

The WHO said on Tuesday that the dramatic measures taken by China had provided a “window of opportunity” to halt transmission, while calling for more global solidarity to combat the virus.