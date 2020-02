Five people were injured Sunday morning in a gas blast in Quetta.

The blast occurred due to a gas leak in Moosa Colony, according to the police.

The police say gas leaked into the house overnight and the explosion occurred early Sunday morning.

The injured have been identified as four men, Ahmedullah, Hikmatullah, Samiullah and Bilal, and an unidentified woman.

They were taken to the Burn Centre at Bolan Medical College.