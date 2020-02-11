Five children among eight killed as two-storey Muzaffargarh building collapses

At least eight people were killed and five others injured after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Qunwan Chowk.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said five of the deceased were children and three women.

Those rescued from the debris are under treatment at a district headquarter hospital.

Rescue officials said that a third floor was being constructed on the already dilapidated building.

Residents fear that more people are under the rubble. Rescue officials confirmed that heavy machinery is being used to clear the area and rescue any other stuck under the rubble.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the loss of lives and instructed the concerned authorities to provide medical facilities to the injured.