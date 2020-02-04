Fire erupts at prosecutor general’s office in Karachi, documents destroyed

It is located inside the Sindh High Court

A fire erupted at the prosecutor general’s office in the new Sindh High Court building in Karachi Tuesday afternoon.

The office was set ablaze because of a short circuit, according to the fire officers. “It started on the fourth floor and then spread to the entire office,” an officer said.

The fire was put out within hours as the fire trucks were immediately called. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported, a rescue official said.

All furniture and important documents, however, were destroyed. According to the rescue team, case files have been severely damaged.

The prosecutor general has declined to talk to the media about the incident.