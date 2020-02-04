Tuesday, February 4, 2020  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fire erupts at prosecutor general’s office in Karachi, documents destroyed

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
It is located inside the Sindh High Court

A fire erupted at the prosecutor general’s office in the new Sindh High Court building in Karachi Tuesday afternoon.

The office was set ablaze because of a short circuit, according to the fire officers. “It started on the fourth floor and then spread to the entire office,” an officer said.

The fire was put out within hours as the fire trucks were immediately called. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported, a rescue official said.

All furniture and important documents, however, were destroyed. According to the rescue team, case files have been severely damaged.

The prosecutor general has declined to talk to the media about the incident.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fire Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.