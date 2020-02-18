FIR registered as eight killed in Quetta blast

An FIR was registered Tuesday morning in the suicide blast that took place near Quetta’s Iqbal Road on February 17.

At least eight people were killed and 21 were injured. All of them were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital by law enforcement personnel and rescue teams.

An FIR has been lodged by the Counter-Terrorism Department. According to the CTD, the case was filed by the Civil Lines SHO and it includes sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Pakistan Penal Code.

The sections of the PPC under which the case was registered relate to murder, attempt to murder and possessing illegal explosives. It has been lodged against unknown suspects.

According to the police, eight to 10 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast. The bomb site has been sealed and evidence has been sent to the laboratory for forensic tests.

The deceased also included two policemen and a levies official, Quetta DIG Abdul Razzak Cheema said.

On the appeal of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, a shutter down strike is being observed in the city. All of its business centres and shops have also been closed down.

The bodies of all the victims have been handed over to their heirs.