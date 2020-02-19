Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Pakistan

Fight erupts between contractors at Muzaffargarh office

Posted: Feb 19, 2020
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
CDRs worth millions go missing

A fight erupted between contractors at the Municipal Committee Sonawah's office in Muzaffargarh Wednesday afternoon.

They had come to submit their call deposit receipts for a tender.

During the process, a contractor accused of another of submitting a fake CDR after which a heated exchange ensued. The contractors then started pushing each other and the government officials tried to stop them.

After the fight, the municipal officers found out that all CDRs, worth Rs6 million, had gone missing. A government official said that they will investigate this and then file a case with the police.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
