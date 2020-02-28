Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Mushtaq Mahar is the new Sindh IG

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Photo: file

Mushtaq Mahar has been appointed as the new Sindh IG.

The federal cabinet has approved the appointment and a notification has been issued too.

This means that Kaleem Imam is no longer the Sindh top police officer.

PM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said, in a tweet, that the appointment has been approved after holding discussions with the Sindh government and governor.

We hope the new IG works in an unbiased manner to establish peace in the province, she added.

The federal government on January 27 had decided to remove Imam after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to replace Sindh IG in a one-on-one meeting in Karachi on Monday.

The federal and provincial governments had reached a deadlock after they couldn’t decide on any name despite several meetings.

