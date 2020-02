The chairman of the Federal Bureau of Revenue is on medical leave and will be back at work after he gets fit, the FBR spokesperson clarified on Wednesday.

The clarification from the FBR comes a few days after some news channels reported that Shabbar Zaidi had left his office after developing differences with the government.

Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, the spokesperson for the FBR, said that Nausheen Javaid Amjad is the acting chairperson of the FBR in Zaidi’s absence.