Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Farogh Naseem apologises to ex-AGP Anwar Mansoor

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Farogh Naseem apologises to ex-AGP Anwar Mansoor

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem apologised on Monday to former attorney-general of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor over his earlier statement against him.

He said Mansoor is like an elder brother to him.

Mansoor resigned from his post on February 20. He told SAMAA TV that he resigned after the Pakistan Bar Council demanded he do so. He was the chairman of the PBC by virtue of his post as attorney-general.

The law ministry, however, had said that it had asked for Mansoor’s resignation. He did not do it voluntarily, according to the ministry.

After the resignation, the federal government appointed Khalid Jawed Khan to the post of AGP.

Naseem clarified that he had no reservations over the appointment of Barrister Khalid Jawed Khan as the new AGP.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Farogh Naseem, law minister, Anwar Mansoor, AGP, attorney-general of Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.