Farogh Naseem apologises to ex-AGP Anwar Mansoor

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem apologised on Monday to former attorney-general of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor over his earlier statement against him.

He said Mansoor is like an elder brother to him.

Mansoor resigned from his post on February 20. He told SAMAA TV that he resigned after the Pakistan Bar Council demanded he do so. He was the chairman of the PBC by virtue of his post as attorney-general.

The law ministry, however, had said that it had asked for Mansoor’s resignation. He did not do it voluntarily, according to the ministry.

After the resignation, the federal government appointed Khalid Jawed Khan to the post of AGP.

Naseem clarified that he had no reservations over the appointment of Barrister Khalid Jawed Khan as the new AGP.