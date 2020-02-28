Family, friends of Karachi coronavirus patient test negative for virus

The family and friends of the patient in Karachi who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus have not contracted it as well.

The 22-year-old travelled to Iran where he contracted the virus. His case was confirmed Wednesday night along with another case in Islamabad.

He is in quarantine at Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi while his family had been quarantined at Dow University of Health Sciences’ Ojha Campus. They have now been cleared of the virus and can go home.

Health authorities tested 20 of the patient’s family and friends and none of them have showed signs of contracting the virus. Six more people are currently being tested.

Dow University and AKUH have free testing facilities where people can get tested if they believe they came in contact with someone who has contracted the virus or recently travelled to Iran or China.

These are the only two cases reported in Pakistan and the health department says the virus in under control in the country. It has urged people not to panic.

Pakistan has closed its border to Iran and is screening people at the border with Afghanistan.