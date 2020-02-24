Fake pir arrested for stealing jewelry from women: Shujabad police

A man impersonating a pir (faith healer) was arrested on Sunday for stealing jewelry from women in Shujabad’s Shahpur, according to the police.

“He asked women for their jewelry, promising to double its quantity within an hour,” a police officer said. “But instead of doubling it, he fled,” he said.

The suspect, identified as Umar Farooq, hails from Golra Sharif in Islamabad, according to the police. Farooq has been taken into custody.

“He used to come after we left for work and then double-crossed our wives,” a resident of the area, Muhammad Javaid said. “He took the jewelry from them in a white cloth and blew smoke over it,” he said.

When he opened the cloth again, there were rocks in it instead of jewelry, Javaid added.

A case has been registered at the Raja Ram police station. Further investigations are under way.