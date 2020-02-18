Fake pir arrested for burning, torturing Bahawalpur woman

A man claiming to be a pir (faith healer) was arrested for burning and torturing a woman in Bahawalpur’s Khairpur Tamiwali, the police said on Tuesday.

He was called to “cure” the woman from a supernatural possession, according to her family.

“He used a cylinder to heat a stick and then burnt my wife’s neck and forehead with it,” her husband said. “He also made smoke out of turmeric powder and blew it in her eyes,” he added.

During the process, the family heard the woman’s screams and stopped the man. “When we heard her shouting, we told the pir to stop but he did not listen to us,” the woman’s mother said.

Her husband has filed a case against the suspect. The police are investigating the case further.