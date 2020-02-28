Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Faisalabad women stand in long lines for Ehsaas Programme registration

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA TV

Hundreds of women stand in long queues outside the Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner’s Office to get their names registered for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ehsaas Programme.

The women of Faisalabad blamed the authorities’ mismanagement for the long queues. “A proper distribution system should be followed,” one woman said. “The cards should either be given to us or the MPAs and MNAs of our area,” she said.

The management of the programme, on the other hand, claimed that they have distributed more than 130,000 tokens in the last 27 days from the DC Office, tehsil offices and Khidmat Markaz.

“We have already given appointments till July,” Khidmat Markaz Senior Director Muhammad Mustafa said. “There are a lot of women who want to register and we have given appointments to as many as we could,” he said.

Women coming from other areas have been sent back home and will be called on other days,” Mustafa added.

The Ehsaas Programme is a government initiative for the welfare of the poor. Two thousand rupees will be given to each deserving family per month.

