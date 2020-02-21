Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Faisalabad reported 129 cases of physical harassment since January

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
A woman in Faisalabad was recently beaten up by her husband and his family members for giving birth. Her in-laws also abused her parents. Though a case was registered with the police, no one has been arrested.

Cases of harassment involving women have been on the rise in Faisalabad since January. The city has reported more than 129 cases of female abuse in 2020, according to a report by the Faisalabad Women Complaint Centre.

Women have complained that although cases of abuse are registered with the police, no action is taken to arrest the perpetrators.

“Most women complain that the police are not taking action,” said Women Complaint Centre Incharge Gulnaz Khalid. “We are doing as much as the law allows us to,” she said.

The problem is that none of the complainants have any medical reports,” Khalid added.

The report also highlighted that the increase in cases of harassment was because of domestic abuse.

Earlier this year, the Faisalabad Development Authority had announced that special desks have been set up at all model police stations in the district. All complaints regarding harassment of women and children will be reported at the desks so that suspects could be arrested as soon as possible.

