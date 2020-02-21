Faisalabad man allegedly throws acid on wife’s face, arms: police

A man allegedly threw acid on his wife’s face and arms on Thursday in Faisalabad’s Mansoorabad, according to the police.

The woman had come to her parents’ house after an argument with her husband. “Her in-laws used to torture her a lot and often beat her up,” the woman’s sister said.

The suspect along with his brother and other men had gone to the woman’s parents’ house late at night and ran away after throwing acid at her, a police officer said.

The woman has been shifted to a hospital. According to the doctors, she is out of critical condition, however, her face and arm have been severely burned. “We request the police to conduct the investigation and arrest the men as soon as possible,” the woman’s sister said.

The police have registered a case against the suspect, his brother and three other men. They are on the lookout for them.