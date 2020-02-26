Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Faisalabad CPO files cases against 117 ‘inefficient’ policemen

Faisalabad City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan has filed cases against 117 police officers for ‘inefficient performance’ at multiple police stations in the city.

“The cases have been filed against investigation officers who delay investigations in cases,” Operations SSP Ali Raza explained. “The CPO has taken action and registered cases against them,” he said.

According to the police, more than 6,000 cases have been delayed because of which complainants and lawyers have been suffering.

“Residents have been suffering at the hands of these officers,” said Advocate Zil Sibtain. “Cases are not investigated on time and when we question them, they ghost us,” he added.

The accused officers, however, are still performing their duties at their respective police stations.

