Faisalabad can now get fruit, vegetables delivered at home

Residents of Faisalabad can now get fruit and vegetables delivered to their doorsteps with just a tap and that too at cheaper prices.

The district government has launched an app through which people can place an order for fruit and vegetables and that will be delivered to their homes free of charge.

“Home delivery is provided on orders above Rs500,” Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali told SAMAA TV on Sunday. “For other cities the requirement is Rs1,000 because we are operating on a no-profit-no-loss basis,” he said.

Points have been set up across the city through which the orders are delivered. The third point at D-Type Bridge was inaugurated today (Sunday).

“Residents can buy vegetables and fruits from here and even get them delivered,” Commissioner Ali said. “The price of these commodities is cheaper than the market as they have been set by the government,” he claimed.

The commissioner added that the government’s target was to sell of at least Rs50,000 worth of produce each month.

This facility is also being provided in other cities across Punjab.